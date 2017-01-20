Fremont might finally see fix to costly sewer lines
The town of Fremont has received a $1.2 million Connect N.C. grant, town officials said Thursday, money the town intends to put towards fixing its aging sewer system. The town has applied for the grant before -- five times -- and has come up short in each, often being left off the list of 10 recipients by only one or two places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 15
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
|Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC