Fremont might finally see fix to costly sewer lines

The town of Fremont has received a $1.2 million Connect N.C. grant, town officials said Thursday, money the town intends to put towards fixing its aging sewer system. The town has applied for the grant before -- five times -- and has come up short in each, often being left off the list of 10 recipients by only one or two places.

