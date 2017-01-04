First baby of 2017
Proud parents Chelsea and Curtis Bowick hold their newborn son Josiah at Wayne Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning. The first baby born in Wayne County of 2017, Josiah weighs 6lbs 6oz and came into this world at 12:29pm on January 1, 2017.
