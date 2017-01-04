First baby of 2017

First baby of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Proud parents Chelsea and Curtis Bowick hold their newborn son Josiah at Wayne Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning. The first baby born in Wayne County of 2017, Josiah weighs 6lbs 6oz and came into this world at 12:29pm on January 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hatchimal Dec 15 snow 1
Loud sound Dec 11 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Sep '16 Skip 127
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Wayne County was issued at January 05 at 10:05AM EST

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,626,927

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC