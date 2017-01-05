Fayettevill man charged in local brea...

Fayettevill man charged in local break-in from August

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

A Fayetteville man is in custody in Cumberland County after breaking in to a Goldsboro man's office area, according to a Wayne County Sheriff's Office press release. According to the release, a resident of Yearling Drive noticed a light in his office area located behind his home on August 24. The light appeared to be coming from a flashlight.

