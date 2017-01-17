'Father of the Bride' to lift the com...

'Father of the Bride' to lift the community

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Geoff Hulse will portray Stanley Banks and Helen Baddour plays his daughter in the upcoming production of "Father of the Bride," a fundraiser for Downtown Goldsboro Development Corp. "Father of the Bride" will not only make the audience laugh, but will also raise money for Downtown Goldsboro Development Corp. "Downtown Goldsboro is my favorite thing," Hulse said. "I'm hoping to renew it and regrow it just like it was when I was a kid, born and raised here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Jan 15 boroborborobred 127
Hatchimal Dec '16 snow 1
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,139 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC