'Father of the Bride' to lift the community

Geoff Hulse will portray Stanley Banks and Helen Baddour plays his daughter in the upcoming production of "Father of the Bride," a fundraiser for Downtown Goldsboro Development Corp. "Father of the Bride" will not only make the audience laugh, but will also raise money for Downtown Goldsboro Development Corp. "Downtown Goldsboro is my favorite thing," Hulse said. "I'm hoping to renew it and regrow it just like it was when I was a kid, born and raised here.

