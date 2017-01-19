County will pay $3.8 million in cash for 911 center
James Stumbo, vice president of Steward, Cooper, Newell Architects, discusses the design of the 911 call center during the Wayne County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. The funding decision was made Wednesday morning by Wayne County commissioners during a day-long planning retreat, just 24 hours after some of them questioned one aspect of the design schematic.
