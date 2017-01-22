County wants more joint ventures with city
Wayne County commissioners Wednesday morning said they would like to expand the number of joint ventures the county shares with the city of Goldsboro. During their daylong planning retreat Wednesday at the Goldsboro Event Center, commissioners included three such projects as possible goals for 2017.
