Council approves permit in split vote

57 min ago

The Goldsboro City Council was divided in its decision but voted to allow Brookside Mart to remain open in a low-income area of the city. The council spoke about their concerns and support during a work session and its regular meeting Monday, which drew nearly a dozen supporters of the store and its owner.

Goldsboro, NC

