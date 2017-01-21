Cooperation credited for capture of bank robbery suspect
Cooperation among Eastern North Carolina law enforcement agencies meant the downfall of an accused serial bank robber who's already served 25 years in prison. Nathan Terry Bullock, 58, listed as living homeless in Goldsboro, was arrested in King George County, Va., earlier this week in connection with a string of recent bank robberies in the Twin Counties and surrounding areas.
