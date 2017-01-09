City roads mostly clear after snow, ice over weekend
City crews worked throughout the weekend, applying salt to roads, trouble spots and main thoroughfares, said Rick Fletcher, Goldsboro public works interim director. Shaded areas and some intersections in city neighborhoods continue to have patches of ice, and caution is advised.
