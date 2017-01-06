City crews ready plows and salt for possible accumulation
City of Goldsboro crews are preparing snow plows and salt trucks and gearing up for any possible accumulation of snow or sleet today and tomorrow. "We're going to have 20 people on standby," said Rick Fletcher, Goldsboro public works interim director.
