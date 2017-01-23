City begins work to reconnect power to homes
City of Goldsboro inspectors plan to start working to get electricity reconnected to homes that sustained water damage following Hurricane Matthew in October. In an effort to get residents back into their homes, the Goldsboro City Council decided last week to provide no-cost re-inspections at the request of property owners, said Scott Stevens, city manager.
