Bus system to extend hours for some routes

The Goldsboro-Wayne Transporation Authority will be extending service by two hours on the Purple, Blue and Green routes beginning Monday, Feb. 6 and running through Saturday, May 6. The last buses for the selected routes will leave the transfer center at 7:30 p.m. and return at 8:30 p.m. The GWTA board of directors, in conjunction with the Goldsboro City Council, approved the three-month pilot program in December. GWTA staff will evaluate ridership during the pilot program to determine if the extended hours will be useful to passengers, said Director Fred Fontana.

