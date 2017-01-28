Bus system to extend hours for some routes

The Goldsboro-Wayne Transporation Authority will be extending service by two hours on the Purple, Blue and Green routes beginning Monday, Feb. 6 and running through Saturday, May 6. The last buses for the selected routes will leave the transfer center at 7:30 p.m. and return at 8:30 p.m. The GWTA board of directors, in conjunction with the Goldsboro City Council, approved the three-month pilot program in December. GWTA staff will evaluate ridership during the pilot program to determine if the extended hours will be useful to passengers, said Director Fred Fontana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.