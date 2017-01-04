Brookside Mart decision put on hold

Brookside Mart will continue to operate, at least another two weeks, as the Goldsboro City Council considers whether to allow the business to stay open on South Slocumb Street. The council, during its Tuesday meeting, decided to defer its decision on a conditional-use permit until the next council meeting on Jan. 17. Owner Ismail Qandeel is seeking a conditional-use permit so he can move the market from its current site, at 2000 S. Slocumb St., to the former Bob's Supermarket, at 1717 S. Slocumb St. Qandeel, who attended the council meeting, spoke during the public comment period and asked, once again, that he be allowed to operate in the city.

