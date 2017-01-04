Brandon Lee honored for academic exce...

Brandon Lee honored for academic excellence

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

He never thought Dr. David Hines, vice president of academic affairs for the University of Mount Olive, would announce his name during the university's fall commencement ceremony Saturday, Dec. 17. A native of Mount Olive, Lee received the distinguished Dr. Thomas R. Morris Award for academic excellence and a $3,000 check amid the 280-student graduation in Kornegay Arena. "It was kind of a surreal moment," Lee said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hatchimal Dec 15 snow 1
Loud sound Dec 11 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Sep '16 Skip 127
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,304 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC