Board to hear update on ash

36 min ago

Wayne County commissioners Tuesday morning will be updated on a proposed coal ash project at Duke Energy's H.F. Lee Plan just west of Goldsboro. The meeting will get under way with an 8 a.m. agenda briefing followed by the formal session at 9 a.m. Both will be held in the commissioners' meeting room on the fourth floor of the Wayne County Courthouse Annex.

Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

