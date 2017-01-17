Bank robbery suspect IDa d -

Warrants have been issued on a Goldsboro man in connection with the Jan. 6 armed robbery of a First Citizens Bank in Clinton. The suspect, Nathan Terry Bullock, 58, is also wanted in connection with two other bank robberies this month.

