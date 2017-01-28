ACA repeal with no new plan could hurt Wayne County

Wayne Memorial hospital hosted a health care coverage sign-up event conducted by N.C. Get Covered, Saturday, Jan. 21. Hospital officials, Get Covered representatives and residents each said cutting the Affordable Care Act without a plan to replace it would have negative consequences. After that, should the ACA be repealed, a major concern for consumers is the potential loss of patient protections such as prohibitions on disqualifying patients from obtaining coverage based on pre-existing conditions.

