Year in review: A look back at 2016

18 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base respond to a call to a house on Hillcrest Drive after the resident reports what she thinks might be a live hand grenade. Jennele Lea Howard Wall, 35, of Room 8, Carolina Motel, 2316 N. William St., is arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the death of Carlos Cesar Vasquez Luna, 47, of 159 Sleepy Creek Road, and the shooting of Alfred Garcias, 25, of the same address The manhunt for two breaking and entering suspects in the area of Aycock Dairy Farm Road stretched into its second day, Wednesday, still with no results.

