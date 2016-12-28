State, local offices to close
Local, state and federal offices, banks and post offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year's Day holiday that falls on Sunday. Tuesday, Jan. 3, the recovery center will return to its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wayne County offices and town halls in Goldsboro, Mount Olive, Walnut Creek, Seven Springs, Eureka, Fremont and Pikeville will be closed Monday.
