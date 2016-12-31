Seven murders go unsolved in 2016
A memorial to 19-year-old Atiya Tijonna Maddox at the corner of Olivia Lane and Slaughter Street has grown in size since her death July 22. Maddox was shot and killed at the intersection. Her murder is one of seven that remain unsolved in 2016.
