Security Forces sergeant charged in domestic assault involving a firearm
Police arrested a staff sergeant stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Tuesday accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend during an argument several days prior. According to an incident report, Daquan Andre Hardin, 27, of 206 Coachmans Place Apt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hatchimal
|Dec 15
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec 11
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Skip
|127
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
|Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC