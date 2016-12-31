Portrait of Ronald Reagan Defaced During Break-In at GOP Office in North Carolina
Someone vandalized a portrait of former President Ronald Reagan during a break-in to a county Republican Party headquarters in North Carolina. The vandal kicked in the door to the Wayne County Republican Party headquarters in Goldsboro and vandalized a portrait of Reagan with a cowboy hat, which was part of a mural that included the North Carolina flag, elephants, and a picture of the World Trade Center burning on 9/11, the News & Observer reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hatchimal
|Dec 15
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec 11
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Skip
|127
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
|Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC