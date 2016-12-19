Police investigate shooting

Kenya Marques Artis, 40, of South William Street, told police that he was shot once in the back while behind 911-B Fairview Circle Sunday around 5 p.m. Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, did not know what condition Artis was in as of this morning.

