Police investigate shooting
Kenya Marques Artis, 40, of South William Street, told police that he was shot once in the back while behind 911-B Fairview Circle Sunday around 5 p.m. Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, did not know what condition Artis was in as of this morning.
