New Teen Court director hopes to help students
BreAnna VanHook, Teen Court director, was herself a volunteer in the program while attending high school at Charles B. Aycock. The recent law school graduate is studying for the bar exam and said she enjoys the opportunity to help steer young people to a more successful future.
