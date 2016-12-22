Man charged after deputies find firea...

Man charged after deputies find firearms, drugs

Thursday Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

A Goldsboro man is facing numerous felony charges and several misdemeanors after deputies found a firearm and drugs inside his car when he was stopped for speeding in the city. Decarlos Tavaris Godwin, 41, of 504 Denmark St., is charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, probation violation and fictitious tags.

