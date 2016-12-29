Maj. Wyche relieved of command
Christopher Sage relieved Maj. Gilbert Wyche from command of the 4th Security Forces Squadron Thursday amid an ongoing investigation into an incident in which one of Wyche's subordinates allegedly drove drunk and killed a 17-year-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hatchimal
|Dec 15
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec 11
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Skip
|127
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
|Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC