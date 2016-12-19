Local, state offices to close for holidays

State offices will be closed Dec. 23, 26, 27 and Jan. 2 while federal offices, banks and post offices will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 Wayne County Public Schools will dismiss early Dec. 20 and will be closed Dec. 21 through Jan. 2. The school system's central offices will be closed Dec. 23, 26, 27 and Jan. 2. The Wayne County Public Library will close nightly at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 through Dec. 22 and will close at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23. It will be closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 27. City of Goldsboro offices will be closed for Christmas on Dec. 23 and Dec. 28 and Jan. 2 in observance of New Year's Day. All solid waste services for Friday, Dec. 23, will be serviced on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the city of Goldsboro.

