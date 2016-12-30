Local police, U.S. Air Force investig...

Local police, U.S. Air Force investigators execute second drug raid

Wayne County Sheriff's Office SWAT team members, along with U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations agents and Goldsboro Police Department VICE unit officers conducted a drug raid on a house at 1804 South Slocumb Street in Goldsboro, Friday. The raid was the second such operation of the day and resulted in four arrests.

