Local man charged in forgery, theft
A man is in custody for four separate incidents in which he allegedly stole property and forged checks, according to a Friday press release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested Justin Edward Howell, 27 of 847 Ebenezer Church Road, not once but twice during the course of the investigation.
