Lee-Jackson banquet Jan. 21 in Kinston

The Goldsboro Rifles, the Dr. B. T. Person and the Smithfield Light Infantry camps of the Sons of Confederate Veterans are hosting a Lee and Jackson banquet on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. at King's Restaurant in Kinston. The guest speaker will be Mike Parker, a member of CSS Neuse Camp 1427, who serves as a tour guide on the CSS Neuse II, a full-size replica of the original CSS Neuse.

