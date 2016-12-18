Lee-Jackson banquet Jan. 21 in Kinston

Lee-Jackson banquet Jan. 21 in Kinston

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

The Goldsboro Rifles, the Dr. B. T. Person and the Smithfield Light Infantry camps of the Sons of Confederate Veterans are hosting a Lee and Jackson banquet on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. at King's Restaurant in Kinston. The guest speaker will be Mike Parker, a member of CSS Neuse Camp 1427, who serves as a tour guide on the CSS Neuse II, a full-size replica of the original CSS Neuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hatchimal Dec 15 snow 1
Loud sound Dec 11 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Sep '16 Skip 127
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,002 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,110

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC