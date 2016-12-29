Honroing heritage
Jovane Holland, far left, performs during the Kumbaa Fest at the World Beat Cultural Center in San Diego in 2014. She has celebrated Kwanzaa for 15 years and says the celebration at the cultural center in California brought many nationalities together to recognize African culture and African American heritage during Kwanzaa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hatchimal
|Dec 15
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec 11
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Skip
|127
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
|Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC