Honoring the sacrifice in the season
Cassandra Kingsley walks with her two daughters Khailyn Tew, 5, and Adalyn Tew, 4, to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans during the annual Wreaths Across America event at Evergreen Cemetery Saturday. They were laying wreaths to honor their family member, Charles Ladd, who died of an overdose as a result of post-traumatic stress disorder earlier this year.
