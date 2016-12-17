Gifts for Christmas
Anyah Whitehead, 9, Kamaurye Whitehead, 7, and Phoenix Merchant, 3, showed their mother the new toys they picked out at the 104th Empty Stocking Fund event at Goldsboro High School. Wayne County teachers chose 653 students to receive toys and clothes for Christmas, and the Goldsboro News-Argus asked the community to help children in need.
