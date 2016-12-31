Faith Christian Academy celebrates 50...

Faith Christian Academy celebrates 50 years

Micah Conlon, second from left, administrator and former student and teacher at Faith Christian Academy, looks through yearbooks from the school's nearly 50 years in operation, with, from left, Sam Davis, 1975 graduate, Dottie Gurley, a teacher at the school since 1969, Mike Pendergraft, 1974 graduate and Joyce Corbett, a business teacher from 1968-1993. A 1966 vote by the members of the Faith Free Will Baptist Church establish a Christian school and thus was born Faith Christian Academy.

