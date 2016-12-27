Early morning fire results in arson charge

Police arrested and charged a man with felony first-degree arson after he allegedly set fire to furniture inside a house at 608 W. Mulberry St. early this morning. According to a police report, Donzell Crawford, 64, used a lighter to set fire to a dresser in a bedroom on the west side of the house around 3:30 a.m. today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.