Don't shoot

Plenty of people celebrate New Year's Eve by shooting fireworks or firearms into the sky when the clock strikes the 12, but law enforcement is urging people in the city to resist the urge to shoot guns at midnight on New Year's and to use caution if doing so in the county. "There is no law against shooting a gun out in the county, but just shoot in a safe direction or at a target," said Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.