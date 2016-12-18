Council to consider software for police
The software, which would be owned by the Goldsboro Police Department, includes an agreement to share the equipment with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The purchase includes a five-year payment plan, with 2.99 percent interest, that would be secured with the Government Capital Corp., a public financing firm.
