City Council approves new software for police

The days of shuffling through paperwork and making multiple calls to track down case information could become a part of the past with the Goldsboro City Council's decision Monday to buy a $457,764 public safety software package. The purchase is contingent on a decision by the Wayne County Board of Commissioners to purchase an estimated $1.5 million dispatch, records and jail management system program for the Sheriff's Office and Office of Emergency Services.

