Cache of dynamite found in NC town detonated

20 hrs ago

Authorities detonated two cases of dynamite that were found in a storage building in Goldsboro on Monday, Wayne County authorities said. Some residents reported that they could hear and feel the explosion nearly 20 miles away in Seven Springs, authorities said.

