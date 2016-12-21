Cache of dynamite found in NC town detonated
Authorities detonated two cases of dynamite that were found in a storage building in Goldsboro on Monday, Wayne County authorities said. Some residents reported that they could hear and feel the explosion nearly 20 miles away in Seven Springs, authorities said.
