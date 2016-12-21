Brookside Mart's future uncertain
Ismail Qandeel, owner of Brookside Mart, talks about his interest in moving the market to a former grocery store on South Slocumb Street. The future of a small grocery store on South Slocumb Street remains uncertain as the owner tries to work with city leaders to meet permit and building standards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hatchimal
|Dec 15
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec 11
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Skip
|127
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
|Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC