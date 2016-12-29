Ag center personnel a concern

The $20 million Maxwell Regional Agricultural and Convention is attracting attention even though it isn't expected to open until March 1, 2018. But while that is encouraging, Wayne County commissioners are concerned that the county is behind the curve in hiring a director to book events at the center.

