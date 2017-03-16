Media Advisory - the New Curry General Hospital, Gold Beach, Oregon
Curry Health Network is pleased to invite media participation at events related to the historic opening of the new Curry General Hospital in Gold Beach, Oregon. A VIP/Dignitary event, in addition to public Ribbon-Cutting ceremony with guided tours is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, 2017.
