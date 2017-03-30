Alien Civilisations Banned Human From Returning To Moon?
President Trump said late Monday that the House Intelligence Committee is looking into the wrong 2016 presidential candidate's Russia connections. While he didn't call for her to be locked up, Trump accused Hillary Clinton - and former president Bill Clinton - of allowing "big Uranium to go to Russia."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Canadian.
Add your comments below
Gold Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John K. Hutchison - Is this the famous self-pr... (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|JOHN K HUTCHISON
|3
|Gold Beach Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Storm (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jan
|1
|Roy Gervais (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|curious
|1
|Murder suspect Josiah Miller to return to Calif... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|Hightops
|10
|massage for couples (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|massage for couples
|1
|Murder suspect refuses extradition to Oregon (Aug '08)
|Oct '14
|total BS
|36
Find what you want!
Search Gold Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC