20 reasons to love Gold Beach, where the Pacific meets the Rogue
Gold beach doesn't have the reputation of bigger coastal destinations like Newport, nor does it have the charm of fellow small towns like Yachats, but what the southern hub lacks in amenities it makes up for in location. One of the warmer and lower-lying towns on the Oregon coast, Gold Beach also boasts a long stretch of sandy beach that, while not actually gold, allows for great walking and beachcombing.
