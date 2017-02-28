Arch Rock's Gold Beach Lager IS Every...

Arch Rock's Gold Beach Lager IS Everything a Lager Should Be

Arch Rock Brewing's Gold Beach Lager isn't immediately exciting. It's made simply with Weyermann Pilsner malt and German Hallertau hops; it's only 5 percent ABV; and it's an obscure substyle called zwickelbier or kellerbier, the terms for unfiltered, cool-cellared German lagers that retain more suspended yeast than their more famous cold-aged compatriots.

