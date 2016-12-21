Radiation levels in seafood could aff...

Radiation levels in seafood could affect businesses

Fukushima radiation from the 2011 earthquake, has been detected in Tillamook Bay and Gold Beach, according to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. It's something that's worrying not only fishermen, but local businesses as well.

