Radiation levels in seafood could affect businesses
Fukushima radiation from the 2011 earthquake, has been detected in Tillamook Bay and Gold Beach, according to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. It's something that's worrying not only fishermen, but local businesses as well.
