On the market: Cozy to monster-size l...

On the market: Cozy to monster-size log homes

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: The Oregonian

Log homes are appealing year round. But there's something about winter's gray skies and the likelihood of rain, freeze or snow to draw you toward a warming fire inside a dwelling built of peeled trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gold Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gold Beach Jukebox (Jun '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Storm Oct '16 Jan 1
Roy Gervais (Jul '16) Jul '16 curious 1
News Murder suspect Josiah Miller to return to Calif... (Dec '08) Jun '16 Hightops 10
massage for couples (Apr '16) Apr '16 massage for couples 1
John K. Hutchison - Is this the famous self-pr... (Apr '15) May '15 Johnhutchison 2
News Murder suspect refuses extradition to Oregon (Aug '08) Oct '14 total BS 36
See all Gold Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gold Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Curry County was issued at January 08 at 2:11PM PST

Gold Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gold Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gold Beach, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,854 • Total comments across all topics: 277,729,020

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC