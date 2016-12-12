Fukushima radiation reaches United States shores for first time
For the first time since the nuclear disaster in 2011, radiation from Japan's Fukushima plant has reached the West Coast of the United States, according to a researcher. It's a minuscule amount -- less than one-thousandth the standard for drinking water or a dental X-ray.
