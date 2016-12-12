Fukushima radiation reaches United St...

Fukushima radiation reaches United States shores for first time

Monday Dec 12 Read more: UPI

For the first time since the nuclear disaster in 2011, radiation from Japan's Fukushima plant has reached the West Coast of the United States, according to a researcher. It's a minuscule amount -- less than one-thousandth the standard for drinking water or a dental X-ray.

