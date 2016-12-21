Fukushima radiation reaches Oregon sh...

Fukushima radiation reaches Oregon shores

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Seaborne radiation from Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster has reached the West Coast of the United States for the first time. The Statesman Journal reports Cesium-134 was measured in seawater samples taken from Gold Beach and Tillamook Bay in Oregon.

