Fukushima radiation detected on Oregon shores
Seawater samples from Tillamook Bay and Gold Beach indicate radiation from the nuclear disaster but at extremely low levels not harmful to humans or the environment. Citing the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the Statesman Journal newspaper reports the samples were taken last winter and later analyzed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.
Add your comments below
Gold Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gold Beach Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Storm
|Oct '16
|Jan
|1
|Roy Gervais
|Jul '16
|curious
|1
|Murder suspect Josiah Miller to return to Calif... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|Hightops
|10
|massage for couples (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|massage for couples
|1
|John K. Hutchison - Is this the famous self-pr... (Apr '15)
|May '15
|Johnhutchison
|2
|Murder suspect refuses extradition to Oregon (Aug '08)
|Oct '14
|total BS
|36
Find what you want!
Search Gold Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC